General self-introspection via free association.

From a secular perspective, life-long monogamy has it's adaptive qualities, especially on a mass scale in terms of std rates, single parent household/crime/welfare dependency correlations, etc. If Christianity is seen through the lens of a social control mechanism, the rules and laws have their practical application.