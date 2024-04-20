BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You’ll NEVER GUESS Who’s Behind the Free Palestine Bridge-Blocking Protests
54 views • 04/20/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 16, 2024


“Free Palestine” protesters connected to the group “A15 Action” recently blocked roads and even the Golden Gate Bridge to demand the America stop supporting Israel. This caused Glenn and Stu to wonder if there has ever been ONE person whose mind was changed by these kind of disruptive protests. Glenn also reveals that this group is far from “grassroots.” You’ll never guess who is paying for the bail and legal fund for A15 Action...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH72RG1EYbw

Keywords
israelgrassrootsprotestsglenn beckfree palestinebridge-blockinga15 action
