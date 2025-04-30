BBC DJ'S BALLS CUT OFF BY VAX INDUCED CANCER

Capital DJ Chris Stark Opens Up On His Testicular Cancer Diagnosis | This Morning

Mar 27, 2025 #ThisMorning

Earlier this week, Capital Breakfast Show host Chris Stark revealed his testicular cancer diagnosis. Despite being cancer-free after catching it early, Chris described himself as an "idiot" for not spotting the signs sooner. The radio DJ is here today in the hope his story will save lives. And with 70% of men unsure how to check themselves, Dr Zoe is in the studio to conduct a live testicular examination.

