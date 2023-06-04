A Law School Professor EXPOSES Biden's indefensible corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clip from fox news video
A Law School Professor, Jonathan Turley States: "Influence peddling is 'the FAVORITE form of corruption' in Washington D.C."
53% of the public BELIEVE that joe biden was involved with his son in "an ILLEGAL influence peddling SCHEME". The MAJORITY of americans KNOW that "the president is HIMSELF corrupt!" "What the president has SAID, seems to be manifestly FALSE!" You see... WE are "influencers" TOO! ( - mirrored on Twitter)
