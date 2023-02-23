Miles Guo: how the destructive impact of COVID vaccines on fertility will affect the future of mankind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: The three most concerning issues faced by every country are: the political order of Europe and the world after the Russia-Ukraine war; whether or not the CCP will go to war with the U.S. and Europe in Taiwan; how the destructive impact of COVID vaccines on fertility will affect the future of mankind
#RussiaUkraineWar #Taiwan #COVIDVaccineDisaster #CCPSpyBalloon #decapitation
2/22/2023 文贵直播：目前各国最关注三件事：俄乌战争后欧洲和世界的政治秩序；中共是否会在台湾和美国以及欧洲发生战事；疫苗对生育的破坏对人类未来的影响
#俄乌战争 #台湾 #疫苗灾难 #中共间谍气球 #斩首