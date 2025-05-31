Movie star destroyed by VAXX poison induced CANCER

Australian comedian Magda Szubanski diagnosed with cancer

19 hours ago

Australian actress and comedian Magda Szubanski has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer.

Szubanski is best known for her iconic role as Sharon Strzelecki in the Australian sitcom Kath & Kim, and for her film roles in Babe and Happy Feet.

In a video posted to social media, the 64-year-old said she had begun treatment to fight stage four Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a "fast-moving" form of blood cancer.

Calling the news "confronting", Szubanski said she was receiving "world-class care" in Melbourne.

"I won't sugar-coat it: it's rough. But I'm hopeful," she said.

"I'm being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I've never felt more held by the people around me."

Stars send support

Kylie Minogue was among the stars offering their support on social media.

"Sending all love," the Australian singer replied on Instagram, along with heart emojis.

Actor Richard E Grant also sent a string of hearts and wrote: "WE ALL LOVE YOU SOOOOOO MUCH Mags."

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, who was diagnosed with a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022, wrote to his Ride Like A Girl co-star: "Right there with you darling xx."

Australian actress Toni Collette added: "Sending huge, healing love and hugs to you, dear Magda. You are supported and held in all our hearts."

'Get tested'

Szubanski said she was undergoing Nordic protocol treatment, a regimen which combines chemotherapy and immunotherapy to treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

The cancer was only discovered incidentally after she requested blood tests after feeling unwell for "ages".

"So the take away is - get tested and listen to your body!" she said.

Szubanksi rose to fame playing the netball-loving Strzelecki in the early 2000s, and has been a stalwart of the comedy scene in Australia since.

She was also a prominent advocate for the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia.

I do Krystle, I truly do. I chose vaccine but never told others to. That said, I believe infectious disease alters equation between individual autonomy & collective responsibility. I think ppl forget how terrible pre-vaccine early variant was..remember Italy?This stuff is hard💜

1:12 PM · Oct 25, 2022

https://x.com/MagdaSzubanski/status/1585001453466562562

