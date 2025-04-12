BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Be Brave - Be You!
AxeHatchett
AxeHatchett
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 5 months ago

Be Brave, Be You is a fun, uplifting children's song that teaches kids how to face challenges with confidence! Whether it’s raising their hand in class, trying something new, or being themselves no matter what — this catchy tune helps kids understand that bravery isn’t about being fearless… it’s about trying anyway.

Perfect for classrooms, homeschool, or family sing-alongs, this song promotes a growth mindset, courage, and self-worth in a way kids can sing, move, and remember.

💡 Great for character education and positive classroom behavior!

Keywords
growthmindsetkidssongseducationalsongsbebravebeyousongsforchildrenconfidenceforkids
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy