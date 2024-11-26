Impacts in Central Galilee, as people run to an underground shelter

Impacts in Central Galilee.

The US President Joe Biden officially announces the reaching of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the occupation.

Joe Biden: The agreement will be fully implemented and there will be no deployment of US forces in southern Lebanon.

Trump's campaign stated that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was a result of Trump's election victory, Times of Israel reports.



"His resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos will not be tolerated. I am pleased to see concrete steps toward de-escalation in the Middle East," said Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor.

Hezbollah: The Resistance Operations Room announces that one of the sensitive military targets that was targeted on 11-18-2024 in Tel Aviv was the residence of the enemy's Air Force Commander, Major General Tomar Bar, with a squadron of special drones. The operation achieved its goals precisely, amidst the imposition of strict restrictions by the Israeli military censorship on the incident.

Hezbollah strikes the central bus station in Kiryat Shmona.

Israel has struck the Qamar Bridge crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border to the West of Homs.



Several crossings and border points on the Lebanese-Syrian border were struck today.

Update: three crossings were struck by israel. This makes all the checkpoints between Lebanon and Syria out of service.



