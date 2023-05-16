The howl of air raid sirens sounds every night throughout Ukraine. March 16 was no exception.

Explosions were heard for several hours in Kiev. The head of the local military administration called the attack on the city “exceptional in its density”.

Despite the diligent efforts of Western air defense systems and fairy tales about super successes in repelling Russian strikes, multiple explosions and fires were reported from the ground. According to the mayor, several explosions thundered in the Solomenskiy district. Russian drones were spotted in the Darnitsky district and near Boryspil.

Local authorities and MSM propaganda continue to insist that Russian strikes hit only ‘civilian targets’ amid the full-scale censorship introduced by the Kiev regime to suppress any flow of real evidence from the ground. In this way, Kiev and its foreign puppeteers will be able to push their fairy tales about the course of the conflict easier.

However, some journalists have more freedom in their search for hype than others because of their friendly relations with Western special services that rule what remains from Ukraine. Reuters published epic photos of the night attack, revealing the deployment positions of the American Patriot systems certainly operated by foreign military advisers.

At night, explosions were also reported in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Cherkasy regions.

Meanwhile, satellite images revealed the results of the recent Russian strike on the ammunition depot in Khmelnitsky on May 14.

The facilities were completely destroyed by the explosion and secondary detonations.

The ex-deputy commander of the People’s Militia of the DPR said that the ammunition for Leopard and Marder tanks was destroyed. There was also cargo from Denmark, Germany, Italy and Japan worth €200-220 million. In addition to ammunition, €83 million-worth satellite communication systems, military tablets, data encryption systems were also destroyed.

At the same time, local residents and media were worried by a surge of gamma radiation in the region. Many noted that the fire at the facilities was extinguished by robots, that patrols utilizing dosimeters were reportedly spotted in the city, and the next day it was forbidden to use the tap water, allegedly because of its previously scheduled cleaning. Even some Ukrainian public figures supported earlier reports that depleted uranium ammunition from the UK was stored in the destroyed warehouses. Ukrainian media traditionally declared that this was a lie spread by Russian propaganda.

The aches and pains of MSM propaganda in denying reality regarding the Russian strikes came amid further attempts of Kiev’s forces to break the Russian defense on the flanks of Bakhmut. These efforts have already led to major losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and have only resulted in some tactical gains only. As of now, the fierce attempt of Ukrainian units to turn the tide of the battle of Bakhmut is the main and only practical part of the widely-promoted Ukrainian counter-offensive that is taking place in headlines of MSM right now.

