© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🛸💥🇺🇦 A drone shot down over Kiev.
Who’s betting on a “Vladimir, stop!” post from Trump tomorrow?
Pretty safe to assume we’ll get the usual round of “Russia isn’t interested in peace, we demand a ceasefire immediately!” from the EuroClowns—none of whom said a word about Ukraine’s three-day drone barrage on Russian territory.
from @DDGeopolitics
If you missed the video about this earlier tonight, 'Arab Wedding Vibes' - Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/185af5fc-b865-4995-a385-b2010aa7f15b