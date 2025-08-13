BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healing, Deliverance & Resurrection: Walking in the Full Power of the Holy Spirit🔥
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 month ago

Jesus said we would heal the sick, cast out demons, and even raise the dead — and He meant it! 🙌 This teaching will equip you to walk in Holy Spirit power, moving in the same miracles Jesus performed.

📖 Isaiah 53 reminds us that He bore our griefs and carried our sorrows so we wouldn’t have to. In this video, you’ll discover how to step into the authority of the believer and minister supernatural healing, deliverance from demons, and even resurrection power through faith in Jesus’ name.

🔥 What you’ll learn:

  • How to heal the sick through biblical faith and prayer 💥

  • How to operate in deliverance ministry and walk in victory over darkness 🛡️

  • How the same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead empowers us today 🌅

  • How to live a lifestyle of miracles, signs, and wonders

If you’re hungry for revival now and ready to see miracle working power in your life, this message is for you.

📲 Join our live Zoom trainings & be part of the movement: Link in our bio
📸 Follow us on Instagram: [@voyagersministries]

#healinginJesusname #holylspiritpower #deliveranceministry #authorityofthebeliever #miracleslikeJesus #revivalnow

Keywords
godchristianweekly outreach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy