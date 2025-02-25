The video of Dan Crenshaw aka "Eye Patch McCain" saying he wants to “KlLL TUCKER CARLSON”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Noted neocon Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) threatened to kill journalist Tucker Carlson if the two ever cross paths.
When asked by GB News correspondent Steven Edginton towards the end of an interview if he had ever met Carlson, Crenshaw - aka "Eye Patch McCain" replied: "If I ever meet him I'll fuckin' kill him," adding "No seriously, I would kill him."
"Eye Patch McCain" LOL fantastic.
Source and Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i-would-kill-him-if-i-saw-him-dan-crenshaw-threatens-murder-tucker-carlson
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/