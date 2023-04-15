© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 14, 2023
A new study done on translucent mice showed large levels of biodistribution of spike protein throughout the body. Jefferey Jaxen digs deeper into this alarming discovery.
#SpikeProtein #mrna #VaccineInjury
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i9g1q-shocking-study-shows-spike-throughout-body.html