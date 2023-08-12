BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 11
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
146 views • 08/12/2023

▪️Another Ukrainian drone once again tried to attack Moscow.

The drone was neutralized by EW systems and landed in a park near Karamyshevskaya embankment.

▪️Russian forces launched a strike on the Zhuliany airport in Kiev with Kinzhal cruise missiles.

The target was most likely the Patriot air defense missile launchers based at the facility.

▪️Russian troops continue their offensive in the Kupyansk sector.

Against the backdrop of the AFU’s retreat, the regional administration announced the forced evacuation of residents of 37 settlements.

▪️In the Kreminna sector, Russian units launched an attack on AFU positions at the Yampolivka-Tors’ke line.

As a result of the successful assault, another enemy stronghold was taken

▪️In the Vremivka sector, Fierce fighting continues in Urozhaine.

Despite another attempted assault by the AFU, Russian units are holding the southern part of the village under control.

▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian troops continue daily attacks on the Robotyne-Verbove line.

Only in recent days, the enemy losses in this sector of the front amounted to about 200 people.

▪️In Kherson direction, the enemy continues to hold a small bridgehead west of Kozachi Laheri.

The Russian command is making every effort to completely eliminate Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationaugust 11
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy