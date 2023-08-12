Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▪️Another Ukrainian drone once again tried to attack Moscow.
The drone was neutralized by EW systems and landed in a park near Karamyshevskaya embankment.
▪️Russian forces launched a strike on the Zhuliany airport in Kiev with Kinzhal cruise missiles.
The target was most likely the Patriot air defense missile launchers based at the facility.
▪️Russian troops continue their offensive in the Kupyansk sector.
Against the backdrop of the AFU’s retreat, the regional administration announced the forced evacuation of residents of 37 settlements.
▪️In the Kreminna sector, Russian units launched an attack on AFU positions at the Yampolivka-Tors’ke line.
As a result of the successful assault, another enemy stronghold was taken
▪️In the Vremivka sector, Fierce fighting continues in Urozhaine.
Despite another attempted assault by the AFU, Russian units are holding the southern part of the village under control.
▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian troops continue daily attacks on the Robotyne-Verbove line.
Only in recent days, the enemy losses in this sector of the front amounted to about 200 people.
▪️In Kherson direction, the enemy continues to hold a small bridgehead west of Kozachi Laheri.
The Russian command is making every effort to completely eliminate Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
Source @rybar