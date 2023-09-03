Tucker Carlson Tonight 3/9/2023 - the Evident Skinny Brief Segment on Jan 6th Tapes

Tucker Carlson Tonight 3/9/2023 - Concerning that no more tapes are being shown.

Makes you wonder if the rumors going around have substance?

Article:

Evidently the Rumors Were Likely True: Tucker Carlson Softens J6 Reports and Releases NO NEW VIDEO After Threats from Schumer and Others

Tuesday night’s show was tampered down. Tucker Carlson did not release any explosive video. His interview with a Capitol Hill police officer was interesting but subdued. There were no big “reveals” on the show last night.

Wednesday and Thursday’s shows revealed NO NEW VIDEO CONTENT!

Now there are suggestions that Rupert Murdoch and the FOX News brass got to Tucker and forced him to change his show plan.

Investigative reporter Sharly Attkisson tweeted out earlier this week that Tucker’s show plan was changed.

There is so much from January 6 that is left to be discussed.

Tucker Carlson has yet to report on the four Trump supporters who died that day and the police involvement in each of their deaths.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/evidently-the-rumors-were-true-tucker-carlson-softens-j6-reports-and-releases-no-new-video-after-threats-from-schumer-and-others/





















