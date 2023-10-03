I'm Scared | Burton Cummings | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some time after getting my life back on track in the mid-seventies, I came across this song. It appealed to me on a couple of different levels. I was restless, searching for truth and the reason for my being, for my existence here on earth.
Lyrics
Said I'm scared, Lord, I'm scared, I'm terrified
Never been much on religion
But I sure 'nuff would like to hear the call
I'm scared lordy Lord, I'm shakin' I'm petrified
Never been much on religion but I sure 'nuff
Just fell down on my knees
Heard the choir singin’ somethin’ about goodwill toward men
And even sleepin in heavenly peace
Stopped by to see Saint Thomas
On a cold and dreary New York afternoon
Something in the air was oh, so rare
I don't know what it was but I know that it's still right there
And I'm scared lordy Lord
I'm shaken I'm terrified
Never been much on religion but I sure 'nuff
Just fell down on my knees
Livin' in confusion, searchin' for truth that I never found
I needed somethin' to really believe
Looked toward the heavens on a dark and stormy winter afternoon
Something in the air was oh so rare
I'm not really sure what it was
But I know for sure that it's still right there
And I'm scared, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey I'm terrified
Never been much on religion
But I sure 'nuff just fell down on my knees
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm scared, you know I'm shakin',
I'm layin' awake thinking about it now I'm terrified
Never been much on religion
But I sure 'nuff would like to hear the call
Common now, give me a sign your listening to me
You hear me talkin', you hear me cryin'
It's confusin' to me Lord, I'm terrified
Never been much on religion but I sure 'nuff
Just fell down on my knees
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh