I'm Scared | Burton Cummings | Lyrics

Some time after getting my life back on track in the mid-seventies, I came across this song. It appealed to me on a couple of different levels. I was restless, searching for truth and the reason for my being, for my existence here on earth.

Lyrics

Said I'm scared, Lord, I'm scared, I'm terrified

Never been much on religion

But I sure 'nuff would like to hear the call

I'm scared lordy Lord, I'm shakin' I'm petrified

Never been much on religion but I sure 'nuff

Just fell down on my knees





Heard the choir singin’ somethin’ about goodwill toward men

And even sleepin in heavenly peace

Stopped by to see Saint Thomas

On a cold and dreary New York afternoon

Something in the air was oh, so rare

I don't know what it was but I know that it's still right there





And I'm scared lordy Lord

I'm shaken I'm terrified

Never been much on religion but I sure 'nuff

Just fell down on my knees





Livin' in confusion, searchin' for truth that I never found

I needed somethin' to really believe

Looked toward the heavens on a dark and stormy winter afternoon

Something in the air was oh so rare

I'm not really sure what it was

But I know for sure that it's still right there





And I'm scared, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey I'm terrified

Never been much on religion

But I sure 'nuff just fell down on my knees

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh





I'm scared, you know I'm shakin',

I'm layin' awake thinking about it now I'm terrified

Never been much on religion

But I sure 'nuff would like to hear the call





Common now, give me a sign your listening to me

You hear me talkin', you hear me cryin'

It's confusin' to me Lord, I'm terrified

Never been much on religion but I sure 'nuff

Just fell down on my knees

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh