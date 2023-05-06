© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
HIGHWIRE with Del Bigtree | Aaron Siri on Texas AG's Ken Paxton's Investigation Into COVID Vaccine Manufacturers"They used the claim that it was 'safe and effective' to mandate it, to take away people's individual and civil rights. That made the claim of 'safe and effective' not just a medical issue but it made it a civil rights issue...The Attorney General has powers that are far broader than any private attorney."
https://rumble.com/v2m31os-aaron-siri-on-texas-ags-ken-paxtons-investigation-into-covid-vaccine-manufa.html