Ken Rohla Explains EMF PROTECTION. How does it work? 3 min InfoTalk.

Ken Rohla explains how scalar waves and emf protection work. www.FreshAndAlive.com



The scalar light field (EMF protection) partially neutralizes the damaging effect of the emf waves by making the emf waves coherent. Coherent means it re-structures the emf waves into less harmful light waves.

"All of the electromagnet spectrum...including millimeter waves, which is what 5G is, they are all ultimately created by scalar energy. Scalar energy is super-luminal light. It is light energy that travels instantaneously....It is everywhere....The so called empty space in between sub-atomic particles is not empty at all. It is full of this light energy, this scalar energy. It [scalar energy] slows and coagulates into matter and the energies of the electromagnetic spectrum....So everything energetic and material is made out of light."

"When you are being bombarded by EMF, from whatever source...millimeter, 5G, microwave, radiowave, infrared...A scalar [light] field, structured in the right way and pulsing at the right frequencies will structure electromagnetic waves and make them what is called COHERENT [less damaging to biological systems]....Normal EMF that is coming at you...it is damaging the water in your body homeopathically, it is interfering with cellular communication. 18 gigahertz 5G frequency actually causes electro-poration, it means the pores in the cell membranes will open up...which can allow toxins and viruses to come into the cells and kill you or harm you. ...The rest shield (EMF protection) structures the chaotic EMF that is bouncing around and makes it coherent so when it [the EMF] passing thru the body it interferes with the cellular communication MUCH LESS and therefore you don't get as much damage." ~ Ken Rohla, www.FreshAndAlive.com

FULL SHOW

Take Control of Your Health, April 29, 2020 PART TWO

https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/ken-rohla-free-energy-5g-censorhip-scalar-energy-more-april-29-2020/

MORE at www.EnergyMe333.com

https://energyme333.com/articles/energy5G.html









