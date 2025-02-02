Trump on Fire/Danger of AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump holds a public signing of the “Laken Riley Act,” which allows the Department of Homeland Security to detain illegal aliens arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting, and allows states to sue the federal government over immigration enforcement failures that cause harm.