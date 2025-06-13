BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Palantir, 6G, Nexspike and The A.I. Killgrid by EyesIsWatchin Podcast
114 views • 3 months ago

:::::While Trump and Musk fake their latest billionaire breakup, the surveillance grid quietly locks into place. Palantir, the CIA’s favourite data weapon, just inked new federal contracts to sync behavioural scoring, facial recognition, and biometric profiling into a single predictive database, sold as border security, built for domestic targeting. JD Vance, Peter Thiel’s political pet project, now rides shotgun in Trump’s campaign as the AI-controlled Trojan horse in a MAGA baseball cap. And just like the Trump-Netanyahu soap opera before it, the Musk feud is just theatre to distract. Because right behind the curtains, Congress passes BBB 666, the Big Beautiful Bill that bans state-level resistance to AI and green-lights a decade of unchecked algorithmic rule. Palantir’s kill list system, first tested on Palestinians, is now deployed on Americans with the same cold precision. Behavioural prediction replaces warrants, AI towers replace due process, and X becomes the main data gathering tool. And as the Golden Dome gets sold to the public as a missile shield, what it really is... is the digital system of AI dictatorship.

Then comes the next phase. Right as the WHO finalizes its global health treaty, a new respiratory outbreak “mysteriously” appears and the FDA quietly approves Moderna’s new injection "mNEXSPIKE" a jab literally named after death. Heart attacks skyrocket behind closed doors and Harvard quietly confirms young people are dropping dead in their homes at rates no one wants to explain. Meanwhile, Canada expands its euthanasia program to autistic children under the guise of compassion, and AI models project a global population collapse to just 100 million by the year 2300 aka "Agenda 2030". The AI beast system is online.

Keywords
6gpalantireyesiswatchin podcastnexspike and the ai killgrid
