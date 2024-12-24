Geoengineering verses heavy rain causing floods

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video I go on about one of the biggest lakes in Thailand that during the summer loses about a meter or more of water over the entire Lake, where I was living anyway and then in the winter it comes back again. I don't know where the water goes or how it comes back and that's it, this is Thailand weather and it's supposed to one of the wettest places on the planet. Then I dive into ancient history droughts that have destroyed civilizations
Click To See My Books