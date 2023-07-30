DTR S6 EP 535: ISS Fake or Real?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many questions have accumulated regarding the mere existence of the International Space Station. Footage of human on harnesses getting caught in their wires while some videos reveal people playing with non-existent objects, the list goes on. In this episode, we take a dive into what we can deduce from some of the footage and images available. Enjoy.