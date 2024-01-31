Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert Kennedy Jr's new book “The Wuhan Cover-Up.”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published a month ago

Children’s Health Defense · Learn the history behind modern gain-of-function research in Robert Kennedy Jr's new book “The Wuhan Cover-Up.”


As philosopher George Santayana famously noted: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."


@ChildrensHD

https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1752799665207063030?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket