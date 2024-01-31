Children’s Health Defense · Learn the history behind modern gain-of-function research in Robert Kennedy Jr's new book “The Wuhan Cover-Up.”
As philosopher George Santayana famously noted: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
@ChildrensHD
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.