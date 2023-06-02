BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Want to better understand health policy?
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 06/02/2023

Want to better understand health policy?

Josh Archambault - Health Reformers Academy

​HealthReformers.Academy


FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-health-biz-politics

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


Health policy is often confusing, irrational, and tilted towards the health cartel. Join us for a conversation with Josh Archambault, co-founder, and President of Health Reformers Academy about how you can be part of an effort to recruit and train the next generation of policy leaders to implement the future of American healthcare. 

We will also discuss the next generation of price transparency policies that are being debated in numerous states and look at how these policies can exert real market forces in healthcare to put pressure on the cartel. 

Josh believes these and other reforms will expose the long-held belief that insurance companies get patients the best rates, and would align incentives for patients and high-value providers, regardless if the provider had a contract with an insurance company or not.

Keywords
healthcarehealth insuranceprice transparency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy