The Power of A Dad with Jonathan Lewis and Steve Holmstrom

As we approach Father’s Day, this special episode dives deep into the profound impact of fatherhood.





Entrepreneurs and faith leaders Jonathan Lewis and Steve Holmstrom share personal stories of pain, healing, and restoration after losing their fathers at a young age. Together, they highlight the importance of engaged dads, the spiritual power of forgiveness, and practical ways to support and mentor fathers today.





Also in this show: learn about the Fathers for Fathers movement, the nationwide walk happening this Father’s Day weekend, and how men across Canada.





Whether you’ve had a great dad or carry scars from fatherlessness, this episode offers hope, truth, and encouragement.





Topics include:





• Why fatherhood is one of the strongest predictors of a child’s well-being

• How unforgiveness can create spiritual prisons—and how to break free

• The transforming power of God as the perfect Father

• A call to intercession, worship, and community for today’s men





Lastly, don't forget to register for the National Day of Prayer (July 11–12) at nationaldayofprayer.ca





Let’s build strong fathers and a stronger nation—together.





