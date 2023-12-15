'Magic, Wonder and Joy' in the White House! Welcome to the Hunger Games, 2023!

What a season!





We begin with an item related to our recent decoding of the film, Leave the World Behind (executive-produced by the Obamas). We exposed several encodings of the Antichrist Code 222. Someone noted in the comments that the official trailer was 2 minutes and 22 seconds long - and so it is! Yes, another 222, which adds yet one more layer to boost the efficacy of the Occult ritual. But, for the sake of those of us who can see what we're looking at, this observation further validates what we identified as the point of the ritual. It's advancing the movement of the world's population toward the embracing of the Antichrist Beast and preparing them to receive the mark of the beast.





Then we move on to another presidential media production! Jill Biden, the "First Lady," is apparently responsible for 'Magic, Wonder and Joy' in the White House. A dance troupe is featured in the areas of the White House that have been decorated for Christmas, which is said to be inspired by The Nutcracker Suite. We play it in its entirety. It seems to us to evoke The Hunger Games with its Capitol.





We continue with much more news of note with commentary, touching on NewsGuard's role in the information warfare arena, ChatGPT 4's present state of seasonal depression, the arrival of AI news anchors, the announcement that the world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will go live next year, and more. We wrap it up with the Scriptures, specifically, the 18th Psalm.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/newsComScriptureDec15.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com