This Is Your Last Warning! How Will You Escape? The Urgency of Salvation
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
0
100 views • 7 months ago

In this powerful message, we explore the importance of accepting salvation as the only way to escape the consequences of neglect. The sermon discusses James N. Gray's acknowledgment of being a sinner saved by grace and the critical question: 'How will you escape if you neglect so great a salvation?' It uses examples, like boats between St. Martin and Angola, to illustrate that while other opportunities may come again, salvation is unique. The narrative warns of the eternal consequences of ignoring salvation, emphasizing the teachings from the Bible that the wrath of God awaits those who do not believe. It concludes by expressing gratitude to listeners and encouraging them to accept salvation and spread the gospel.

00:00 Introduction: Praise and Acknowledgment
00:04 James N. Gree's Journey to Salvation
01:13 The Seriousness of Neglecting Salvation
02:16 The Consequences of Ignoring Salvation
02:52 Illustrations of Salvation and Condemnation
04:01 Biblical References and Final Plea
07:57 The Final Judgment and Urgency of Acceptance
10:53 Conclusion and Final Blessings

Keywords
eternal lifegospeljesus christsalvationbible studychristianityfaithspiritual growthspiritual journeychristian devotiongod lovechristian sermonbiblical teachingsdescriptsin and redemptionaccepting salvation
