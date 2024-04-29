Woman's heart destroyed by VAXX poison induced MYOCARDITIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 California: Florencia Tarque, 29-Year-Old Model Says Cardiologists Believe Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Led to Her Heart Attack. "I played sports my whole life. No health issues. WTF." "I am ANGRY. I am angry because i had to get the JAB in order to travel to keep my JOB."
