Brighteon Broadcast News, June 13, 2025 - RED ALERT: ISRAEL BOMBS IRAN while U.S. Senators celebrate death and destruction

- Israel's Attack on Iran and Potential Escalation (0:00)

- Confirmed Assassinations and Remote Viewing Predictions (2:17)

- Trump's Role and Potential US Involvement (7:26)

- Impact on US Infrastructure and Civil Unrest (29:11)

- General Flynn's Assessment and US Military Preparedness (49:35)

- Potential False Flag Events and Civil War Risks (1:01:19)

- Preparedness and Survival Strategies (1:19:29)

- International Law and Moral Implications (1:21:26)

- Israel's Military Campaign and Its Economic Implications (1:24:45)

- Economic and Political Ramifications of the Conflict (1:28:00)

- Israel's Global Impact and Domestic Political Dynamics (1:31:04)

- The Plane Crash in India and Divine Intervention (1:37:29)

- The Spiritual and Moral Implications of Israel's Actions (1:44:04)

- The Domestic Political Situation and the Role of Trump (1:53:39)

- The Role of Social Media and Organized Groups (1:56:02)

- The Economic and Social Impact of the Conflict (2:16:20)

- The Role of International Actors and the Potential for Escalation (2:16:36)

- The Importance of Preparedness and Spiritual Reflection (2:19:01)

- Discussion on Political Caution and Book Promotion (2:19:18)

- Introduction of Limited Edition Knife (2:49:40)

- Details on Knife Features and Availability (2:53:55)

- Discussion on Law Enforcement and Crime Rates (2:54:56)

- Introduction to Mesquite Pods and Wild Food Sources (2:56:03)

- Preparation and Use of Mesquite Pods (2:57:36)





