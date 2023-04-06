© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▶️Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Worshippers
Israeli Forces Have Raided The Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Again, Firing Stun Grenades And Rubber Bullets At Palestinian Worshippers. This Was The Second Attack In Less Than 24 Hours. At Least 20 Palestinians Were Wounded Last Night. The Brutal Attacks Sparked Clashes In Qalandiya And Shuafat Refugee Camps In The Occupied West Bank.