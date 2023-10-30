"No Evidence Whatsoever" to support Israel's claims that Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital Functions as a Command Center for Hamas - Norwegian Doctor, 16 Yrs Experience at Al-Shifa Hosp.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel claims that Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital functions as a command center for Hamas, while Norwegian physician Mads Gilbert, with 16 years of experience at Al-Shifa, says that there is "no evidence whatsoever" to support this claim.
If it was a military command center, I would not work there.
Democracy Now!