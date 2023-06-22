Rep. Comer's Sources: The DOJ, FBI & IRS were told to stand down on Biden criminal activity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Comer says his sources tell him that the DOJ, FBI & IRS were told to stand down because they never thought the Republicans would control the House. Comer says they are bringing people in for depositions that will “tell the story of what role Joe Biden played in this.”
