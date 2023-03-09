Paul Duncan, former Notre Dame lineman, drops dead at 35 during daily run. Cardiac arrest (Jul 2022)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Paul Duncan, a former offensive lineman who played at Notre Dame and who briefly spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, died after going into cardiac arrest while on a run in his Georgia neighborhood, according to an Instagram message posted by his wife, Ellen. He was 35.
"According to the message, Duncan, who leaves behind a wife and two young daughters, went into cardiac arrest during a July 15 run and was pronounced brain dead the next day."
https://nypost.com/2022/07/22/paul-duncan-former-notre-dame-lineman-dead-at-35/
Announcement of Paul's death by Notre Dame Football:
https://twitter.com/NDFootball/status/1549556329764847616
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HG30FOWwbM
Mirrored - frankploegman