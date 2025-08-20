BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ansering Tucker Carlson: Why Kill the Whites?
The origin of the desire to kill the Whites is Genesis 3:15, the hatred between the seed of the serpent and the Seed of the Woman.

The dragon seeks to devour the witnesses of Jesus Christ, the Christians.

Who becomes Christendom? (The Kingdom of Christ). Europeans -- Whites.
Who seeks White genocide? The seed of the serpent which is the brood of vipers, which is the children of the devil, which is the synagogue of Satan.

The Tucker Carlson Podcast with Auron Macintyre should be watched in full.

