Use of Four UFAB-500 Munitions against Advancing Ukrainian Enemy Forces - Zaporozhye Direction Rabotino, Verbovoye, 14:30, (Moscow time) 07.09.23

Zaporozhye Direction Rabotino, Verbovoye, 14:30, (Moscow time) 07.09.23
A beautiful landscape combined with the simultaneous use of four UFAB-500 munitions against advancing enemy forces.
After several days of active assault, the enemy has incurred significant losses in both personnel and equipment. They are currently regrouping with the intention of once again threatening our positions.