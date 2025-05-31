You can guess who supplies the GBU-31 that leveled this Palestinian civilian building in Gaza.

Image thumbnail, the killing of innocent people for Israel?

Adding, the following text was with 2 maps of Gaza:

The first reveals evacuation zones (Gaza City, Jabaliya, Khan Yunis, Rafah) ordered by the IDF in just 10 days, forcing civilians from the last shreds of safety in a war-torn strip.

The second shows Israel-controlled aid centers under the U.S.-backed system. Look closely: Rafah and Khan Yunis, now evacuated, surround these hubs. Israel is deliberately funneling desperate civilians toward their control points while bombing them. The Gaza Health Forum (GHF) reports their mercenaries are complicit, enforcing this chokehold on humanitarian access and even shooting at Palestinians during aid distribution.

This isn’t logistics. It’s Israel’s blueprint for domination built on starvation and fear.



