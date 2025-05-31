BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You can guess who supplies the GBU-31 that leveled this Palestinian civilian building in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
216 views • 3 months ago

You can guess who supplies the GBU-31 that leveled this Palestinian civilian building in Gaza.

Image thumbnail, the killing of innocent people for Israel?

Adding, the following text was with 2 maps of Gaza:

The first reveals evacuation zones (Gaza City, Jabaliya, Khan Yunis, Rafah) ordered by the IDF in just 10 days, forcing civilians from the last shreds of safety in a war-torn strip.

The second shows Israel-controlled aid centers under the U.S.-backed system. Look closely: Rafah and Khan Yunis, now evacuated, surround these hubs. Israel is deliberately funneling desperate civilians toward their control points while bombing them. The Gaza Health Forum (GHF) reports their mercenaries are complicit, enforcing this chokehold on humanitarian access and even shooting at Palestinians during aid distribution.

This isn’t logistics. It’s Israel’s blueprint for domination built on starvation and fear.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy