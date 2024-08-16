Epidemiologist breaks down how and where mpox is spreading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency due to the rapid spread of mpox in several African nations. Experts warn that if it is not contained, the virus could spread even further internationally. Sweden reported the first case outside Africa after an individual was staying there. Ali Rogin discussed more with Anne Rimoin.
