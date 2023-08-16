SRA and MK-Ultra survivor Cathy O’Brien: Exposing Pedophilia and the NWO agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Max and Cathy in a discussion about Pedophilia and MK-Ultra mind control as individual and societal programming into the New World Order agenda. Cathy names politicians engaged in her abuse and the role of sexual abuse and trauma in enslaving the human mind. Max and Cathy discuss the global agenda and how politics, the medical-pharmaceutical cartel, the economy, religions, Hollywood, media and educational systems all contribute to mass indoctrination. Cathy discusses solutions and recovery and the pair finish with high hopes for the current rising of truth, healing and the human spirit