Brave TV - Dec 14, 2023 - 5GW - Psycho-NeuroBiological War for Human Enslavement - Protect Your Family - Hunter Biden a White Hat?!

We’ve developed technology where we can implant an array of micro-electrodes in the cerebral cortex of monkeys and we can record activity from many neurons in the brain simultaneously, and from that signal we can extract the monkey’s intention to move its arm. Now that we have that, we can intercept that signal and use it instead of moving the monkey’s own arm to move a prosthetic on what it takes two people is a large team, so we’ve basically been somewhat isolated in our laboratory working on monkeys proving the technology, just making discoveries, validating the technology, developing new ways of doing this, and what we’ve been able to do recently is pass a lot of this knowledge that we’ve gained to clinical colleagues. - Dr. Charles Morgan

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

BLACK November Special!! Work one-on-one with Dr. Jason Dean in his practice. You will get a Full New Patient Consult as well as a Report of Findings and an opportunity to work with Dr. Dean on your customized program for only $99 up front. You can also add a on a special DNA Report for just $297!

Sign up HERE! www.workwithdrdean.com/qualify

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean





For Vaccinated and Spike Protein Shedding, clean your arteries out with NEW Nattokinase and Vitamin C Power at https://bravetv.store/collections/bravetv-supplements





Get CLEAN American Grasslands Beef for your family at http://mylibertybox.com/Drdean





-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest