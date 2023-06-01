BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Do You Epic? A Mindful & Philosophical Conversation | Crypto Podcast #49
Jam-Crypto
Jam-Crypto
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
6 views • 06/01/2023

Episode 49 of our Twitter Spaces was all about having mindful & philosophical chat on Epic Cash.

All - you will note that there were a few audio issues today, including an echo of Joey's voice on & off throughout (my fault) - slightly frustrated, but it won't happen again!

I would strongly recommend getting through today's spaces - reason being is that @jaryourmind (Joey) gave a whole new & unique perspective as to why people should and do volunteer, participate and choose to invest in Epic Cash. Given the topic of discussion, the chat we had was also 'deeper' than the typical spaces episode. Speaking from a personal perspective, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

This was certainly a unique episode. I hope you all enjoy.

p.s., the audio within the YouTube upload will be edited.


Intro to Joey:

- So, who's Joey? What's your background?

- What took you down this path?

- How did you get into Epic Cash?


Macro / Epic News:

- Hong Kong's Securities and futures commission update

- Germany now in a recession

- Mike Adams Health Ranger Store now accepts Epic Cash!


Spaces topic:

- Joey's first message to Jam to set the table!

- What is freedom?

- Why is Epic Cash different to any other crypto asset?

- A whole new fascinating perspective on what Epic Cash is, and what the asset itself represents.

- An avenue of freedom not explored in the Epic Cash community.

- The most important asset is time.

- Fixed vs growth mindset, i.e., Bitcoin vs Epic Cash.

- Epic Cash just started doing 'the impossible'.

- Freedom is in the mind.

- The key to happiness is in giving (via epic tip bot).


Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper


IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:

The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!


1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf


2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf


3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf


EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/


Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/


Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/


What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk


EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency

Keywords
bitcoincryptoepic cashprivate cryptoprivacy coinprivate blockchaincrypto podcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy