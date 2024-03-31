HANDEL MESSIAH HWV56 Dublin 1991 - Christophers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period, the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. In three parts:
Messiah in Dublin November 1991
Lynda Russell,
Alison Browner,
Adrian Thompson,
Michael George,
Harry Christophers
The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra
Part I
Scene 1: Isaiah's prophecy of salvation
1. Sinfony - overture (orchestra)
2. Comfort ye my people (tenor recitation) Isaiah 40:1-3
3. Every valley shall be exalted (air for tenor) Isaiah 40:4
4.And the glory of the LORD (chorus) Isaiah 40:5
Scene 2: The coming judgment
5. Thus saith the Lord of hosts (bass) Malachi 3:1
6. But who may abide (air for bass) Malachi 3:2
7. And he shall purify (chorus) Malachi 3:3
Scene 3: The prophecy of Christ's birth
8. Behold a Virgin shall conceive (alto recitation) Isaiah 7:14; Matthew 1:23
9. O thou that telleth good tidings to Zion (air for alto, chorus) Isaiah 40:9; 60:1
10. For behold, darkness shall cover the earth (bass recitation) Isaiah 60:2,3
11. The people that walked in darkness (air for bass) Isaiah 9:2
12. For unto us a child is born (chorus) Isaiah 9:6
Scene 4: Birth of the Saviour announced to shepherds Christ the Lord
13. Pifa "pastoral symphony" (orchestra)
14. There were shepherds abiding in a field (soprano recitation) (Luke 2:8)
15. And lo the angel of the Lord came upon them (soprano) Luke 2:9
16. And the angel said unto them (continued) Luke 2:10, 11
17. And suddenly there was with the angel (continued) Luke 2:13
18. Glory to God (chorus) Luke 2:14
Scene 5: Christ's healing and redemption of his people
19. Rejoice greatly O daughter of Zion (air for soprano) Zechariah 9:9, 10
20. Then shall the eyes of the blind (soprano recitation) Isaiah 35:5, 6
21. He shall feed his flock (air for either soprano or alto) Matthew 11:28, 29
22. His yoke is easy and his burthen is light (chorus) Matthew 11:30
Part II
Scene 1: Christ's Passion
23. Behold the lamb of God (chorus) (John 1:29)
24. He was despised (air for alto) Isaiah 50:6
25. Surely he hath borne our griefs (chorus) Isaiah 53:4,5
26. And with his stripes (chorus) Isaiah 53:5
27. All we like sheep (chorus) Isaiah 53:6
28. All they that see him laugh him to scorn (bass recitation) Psalms 22:7
29. He trusted in God (chorus) Psalms 22:8
30. Thy rebuke hath broken his heart (tenor or soprano recitation) Psalms 69:20
31. Behold and see (tenor or soprano recitation) Lamentations 1:12
Scene 2: Christ's Death and Resurrection
32. He was cut off (tenor or soprano recitation) Isaiah 53:8
33. But thou didst not leave his soul in hell (air for tenor or soprano) Psalms 16:10
Scene 3: Christ's Ascension
34. Lift up your heads (chorus) Psalms 24:7-10
Scene 4: Christ's reception in Heaven
35. Unto which of the angels said he at any time (tenor recitation) Hebrews 1:5
36. Let all the angels of God worship Him (chorus) Hebrews 1:6
Scene 5: The beginnings of Gospel preaching
37. Thou art gone up on high (air for alto or soprano) Psalms 68:18
38. The Lord gave the word (chorus) Psalms 68:11
39. How beautiful are the feet (aria for soprano) Romans 10:15
40. Their sound is gone out (chorus) Romans 10:18
Scene 6: The world's rejection of the Gospel
41. Why do the nations rage (air for bass) Psalms 2:1, 2
42. Let us break their bonds asunder (chorus) Psalms 2:3
43. He that dwelleth in heaven (tenor recitation) Psalms 2:4
Scene 7: God's ultimate victory
44. Thou shalt break them (air for tenor) Psalms 2:9
45. Alleluia (chorus) Revelation 19:6; 11:15; 19:16
Pt. 3
Scene 1: The promise of eternal life
46. I know that my redeemer liveth (air for soprano) Job 19:25, 26; For now is Christ risen from the dead - 1 Corinthians 15:20
47. Since by man came death (chorus) 1 Corinthians 15:21-22
48. Behold I tell you a mystery (bass recitation) 1 Corinthians 15:51, 52
49. The trumpet shall sound (air for bassist) 1 Corinthians 15:52, 53
Scene 2: The final conquest of death
50. Then shall be brought to pass (alto recitative) 1 Corinthians 15:54
51. O death where is thy sting? (duet alto and tenor) 1 Corinthians 15:55, 56
52. But thanks be to God (chorus) 1 Corinthians 15:57
53. If God be for us (air for soprano or alto) Romans 8:31, 33, 34
Scene 3: The acclamation of Christ
54. Worthy is the Lamb that was slain / Amen (chorus) Revelation 5:12,13
