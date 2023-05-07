A New King and A Visionary Crone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This same weekend, the first in May 2023, Britain sees two very different commemorations. One is new history in the making - the first coronation in many people's living memory; the latter is the 650th anniversary of mystic and author's Mother Julian's visions. (She was 30 when she had them, not a crone, but contemplated them until her years of maturity). As ever, this is an alternative take, and an invitation