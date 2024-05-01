In Istanbul, Protesters Clashed with Security Forces over Unauthorized Permission to Celebrate May 1 - Did Anyway - Police using Pepper Gas & Rubber Bullets - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Istanbul, protesters clashed with security forces over unauthorized permission for people to celebrate May 1 in Taksim Square, local publication Hurriyet reports.
After the governor’s refusal, representatives of trade unions and political parties decided to hold a march anyway. As they approached the central square, security forces began to detain them, using pepper gas and rubber bullets.