Servants of Christ





Mar 15, 2024





Message from St Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria on February 21st





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#jesus #saintmichael #apparition #luzdemaria #church #virginmary





St. Michael: The Holy Places of Christianity will be Wiped Out, the Time has been Shortened! Pray!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnaL_u_iy-4



