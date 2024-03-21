© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
Mar 15, 2024
Message from St Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria on February 21st
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#jesus #saintmichael #apparition #luzdemaria #church #virginmary
St. Michael: The Holy Places of Christianity will be Wiped Out, the Time has been Shortened! Pray!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnaL_u_iy-4