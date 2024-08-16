BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Come Home
KleckFiles
KleckFiles
66 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 9 months ago

www.kleckfiles.com/?240815-01

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/tRvF63MPGqQ

Zach & Jonathan Short - 'Come Home' Song by OneRepublic
LYRICS:
Well, hello, world
Hope you're listening
Forgive me if I'm young
For speaking out of turn
There's someone I've been missing
I think that they could be
The better half of me
They're in the wrong place
Tryin' to make it right
But I'm tired of justifying
So I say to you
Come home, come home
'Cause I've been waiting for you
For so long, for so long
And right now there's a war between the vanities
But all I see is you and me
And the fight for you is all I've ever known
So come home
Ooh
I get lost in the beauty
Of everything I see
The world ain't half as bad
As they paint it to be
If all the sons, all the daughters
Stopped to take it in
Well, hopefully, the hate subsides
And the love can begin
It might start now, yeah
Well, maybe I'm just dreaming out loud
Well, until then
Come home, come home
'Cause I've been waiting for you
For so long, for so long
And right now there's a war between the vanities
But all I see is you and me
And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known
So come home
Ooh
Everything I can't be
Is everything you should be
And that's why I need you here
Everything I can't be
Is everything you should be
And that's why I need you here
So hear this now
Come home, come home
'Cause I've been waiting for you
For so long, for so long
And right now, there's a war between the vanities
But all I see is you and me
And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known
So come home, come home
Ooh

Keywords
kleckjonathankleckfiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy