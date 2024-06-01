DNA at risk – mRNA vaccines extremely dangerous! New article by Prof Bhakdiwith a report from a vaccine victim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New findings confirm all previous warnings. In their latest article, Prof. Bhakdi, Prof. Reiss and Dr. Michael Palmer explain in a scientifically precise but understandable way for the layperson why so-called mRNA vaccines are fraudulent and extremely dangerous. A subsequent report by an affected person shows the dramatic consequences that the described correlations can have for those already affected.