Pizza Delivery Man Runs Into Burning Home And Saves 5 Children Trapped Inside 🏆👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Jim Crenshaw





May 27, 2023





This was in Indiana in the summer of 2022 but I never posted it. Good story, here is some more information:





An Indiana man was injured this week after saving five children from a burning home. Nicholas Bostic, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver from Lafayette, suffered severe smoke inhalation and a cut on his arm after jumping out the second-story window of the burning house with a 6-year-old during Monday's rescue, according to a release from LPD. The child was "miraculously mostly uninjured."





He recounted to authorities running into the house through the backdoor after driving by and noticing the flames at around midnight. His yells woke the four children, ages 1 to 18, sleeping upstairs, before he helped them outside.





The kids alerted Bostic that a 6-year-old might still be inside and he ran back in "without hesitation," returning to the bedroom upstairs, according to the release. When he couldn't find anyone, he began to search for an exit before hearing crying coming from downstairs.





Bostic wrapped his shirt around his mouth and nose as he braved a "black lagoon" of smoke in the stairwell to retrieve the child. As he couldn't find the door he used through the thick smoke, they returned upstairs where Bostic punched a window out before jumping to the ground while making sure the child landed safely, the LPD states.





In bodycam footage shared by LPD, Bostic can be seen carrying the child from around the side of the burning house and handing them over to first responders before medics tend to him on a nearby lawn.





"Is the baby OK? Please tell me that baby's OK," he can be heard pleading, as officials assure him the baby was unharmed. "You did good, dude," one medic tells him.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/EUppDS1J0fW5/