BOMBSHELL New Diddy Allegations Rock Hollywood and D.C. | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
539 views • 6 months ago

BOMBSHELL New Diddy Allegations Rock Hollywood and D.C. | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris


Redacted


Lawyers for Diddy say that the Federal Government leaked the tapes of Diddy beating his girlfriend because of a slow news day for President Trump. They don't say that Trump had anything to do with it, just that someone was trying to take advantage of a lull in the Trump coverage. Who did that? Who would do that?


https://youtu.be/McJwGfMeMuM?si=O9L0kTBMB8nONnVA

