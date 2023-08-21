▪️The AFU have once again used drones to attack Moscow.

Both devices were neutralized by EW means: one fell in an uninhabited area near Putilkovo, the other in the Stupino district.

▪️Another Ukrainian UAV attacked the Soltsy military airfield in the Novgorod region.

Damage was inflicted on the Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.

▪️The AFU attacked the railway station building in Kursk with a combat drone.

During the raid, damage was sustained to the facade, waiting hall, pedestrian tunnel, and the first platform. Five people were injured.

▪️Russian troops once again conducted mass strikes on Ukrainian military facilities across the country.

In the Khmelnytsky Region, an ammunition depot at a military base near Lysa Hora was hit.

▪️In Chernihiv, a Russian missile struck the Taras Shevchenko Drama Theater, where a conference on the development of unmanned aviation was being held.

Preliminary reports indicate a high number of casualties among high-ranking Ukrainian military officers and foreign advisors.

▪️Russian forces continue to press Ukrainian formations in Synkove in the Kupyansk sector.

Fierce fighting is ongoing within the town, as Ukrainian units are still holding on to its outskirts.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, the enemy continues attempts to establish positions in forest belts to the east of Urozhaine.

Russian forces promptly detect Ukrainian movements and disperse them with artillery fire.





