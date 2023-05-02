W.H.O. - ONE IN TEN POISONATED ARE CHRONICALLY MAIMED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MARXIST COMRADE LET THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG
The Crimes of WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
https://defyccc.com/the-crimes-of-who-director-tedros-adhanom/
TEDROS OF THE WHO IS A WAR CRIMINAL AND TERRORIST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqZ3A2R6hfTX/
April 26, 2023 World Health Organization Briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLXhIdFu8vk
Mirrored - Remarque88